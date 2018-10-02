Bungling fraudster tried to buy packets of cigarettes with a stolen debit card

A bungling conman has been given a community order after he tried to buy packets of cigarettes with a stolen bank card.

Dean Andrew Bradshaw, 40, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, targeted Stewarts newsagent shop, on Lightwood Road, at Buxton, where he tried to buy cigarettes but the pin number and the contactless system on the stolen card did not work.

Court

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on September 25 that Bradshaw went to Stewarts newsagent shop with the stolen Santander debit card.

She added that he asked for five packets of cigarettes but the pin number did not work and he asked for several packs using the contactless system but the card had been cancelled.

Mrs Allsop explained the card had been stolen in a burglary some hours earlier but there is nothing to suggest Bradshaw had been involved in that offence.

Bradshaw, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the Santander debit card in connection with a fraud.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody having previously been released on bail.

Defence solicitor Saul Comish said Bradshaw had been asked by an acquaintance to buy several packets of cigarettes with the debit card and he was only going to get one packet for himself.

Bradshaw is addicted to heroin and crack cocaine, according to Mr Comish, and has 38 convictions to his name since 1990.

Mr Comish said: “He was performing a limited function under direction with limited planning and no loss was suffered.”

He added: “It was opportunistic with little planning. He has simply taken the card and been asked to buy a few cigarettes.”

Magistrates sentenced Bradshaw to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £15 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.