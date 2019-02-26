Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s vineyard supplies wine to Derbyshire store

A wine produced at a vineyard owned by Hollywood film stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be going on sale in Derbyshire.

Customers at Bakewell’s Co-op store will be able to enjoy a glass of Sudio by Miraval Rosé, produced at the celebrities’ French vineyard Chateau Miraval.

Store manager Wayne Ingham said: “I am sure people would like to bring a taste of Hollywood into their lives and we cannot wait for our customers to taste this delicious new wine.

“We are excited to be one of the exclusive stores selling this product and we think it will be a big success with our customers and members.”

This latest wine is released eight years after Brad and Angelina bought the 500-hectare Miraval. The first 6,000 bottles of Miraval Rosé they produced in 2012 sold out in just five hours.

The new wine, which costs £12 a bottle, is a blend of cinsault, rolle and the lesser-known grape tibouren.

Critics have said the wine is a dry rosé and has a taste ‘infused by summer fruits’ with hints of redcurrants, nectarines and ripe raspberries.

Its name takes inspiration from a recording studio which is based on the site, which was installed by its previous owner, and jazz musician, Jacques Loussier. The music studio played host to a range of big names from Pink Floyd to AC/DC.