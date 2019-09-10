Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds said to be ‘delighted’ after Derbyshire badger cull plans are scrapped

A proposed badger cull in Derbyshire has been scrapped, much to the ‘delight’ of Boris Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Nearly 5,000 people signed a Derbyshire Wildlife Trust petition calling for the shelving of the planned cull - which the Government was considering to tackle the spread of bovine tuberculosis in cattle.

But on Friday the Government took the decision not to go ahead with the plans.

And according to the Dail Mail, Ms Symonds is said to have told friends she is ‘delighted’ at the outcome.

The decision was also welcomed by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Dr Jo Smith, chief executive of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are delighted that together we have successfully fought off a badger cull in the area this year.

“We thank all our supporters, badger groups, partners and everyone who signed our petition calling on the Government to stop a Derbyshire cull.

“We will continue to expand our badger vaccination programme to ensure that Derbyshire’s badgers remain healthy and safe from the cull and we’ll use our findings to better inform the Government’s strategy for managing bovine tuberculosis .

“We believe that the badger cull doesn’t work and is scientifically unsound.

“Badger vaccination and other measures, including regulations and restrictions on cattle movements as well as the development of cattle vaccine, are the best approach for the farming industry and our wildlife.”