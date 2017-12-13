Boozy biker fell from his moped

A boozed-up moped rider who twice fell off his Cobra 125 scooter and injured himself has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Martin David Repton, 30, of South Street, Buxton, was spotted falling from his moped by witnesses near Pikehall, on the A5012, and he fell a second time on the Via Gellia road.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was just after 3am on September 23 when police received two phone calls from members of the public that a male riding a motor scooter had fallen off the machine once near Pikehall, on the A5012, and a second time on the Via Gellia road.

“Police attended near Winster and Grangemill and saw him at the side of the moped and he was trying to start the engine and he had injuries.

“He accepted he had had a drink and suffered an injury to an ankle and a collar bone and he was taken to hospital.”

The court heard that blood was taken from Repton three hours after the incident and he registered 180 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Repton admitted to police he had been to a friend’s home at Wirksworth and had been drinking Heineken and he had slipped off the moped, but he could not remember how he lost control.

He added that he had never done anything like this before.

Repton pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He said: “All I can say is that I am glad no-one else was involved. I will always remember this crime because I have a constant reminder with my broken ankle.”

Magistrates, who reflected that the Via Gellia is notorious for accidents, fined Repton £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.