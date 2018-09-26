Boozed-up thug is spared from custody after he bit his pal’s ear

A thug has been spared from custody after he grabbed and bit a friend during an unprovoked attack.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 25 how Stuart Donald Stevenson, 27, of Willow Garth Road, Dunston, Chesterfield, attacked his friend on Newbold Road and was later found drunk-and-disorderly at Grangewood.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing that the complainant was aware Stevenson had been released from prison recently and he had been staying with him but he had been shouting and swearing at him.

She added that they went to the Post Office cash point and Stevenson got money and bought and drank gin and lemonade.

Mrs Allsop said that Stevenson complained his friend was walking too fast before grabbing him in a headlock and biting his ear.

Stevenson was arrested, charged and bailed but later that evening police were called to a further incident at a property at Thorntree Court, on Birchwood Crescent, at Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Police found Stevenson at the property where he was refusing to leave, according to Mrs Allsop, and he had to be taken out of the address and was verbally abusive so he was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to being drunk-and-disorderly after the incidents on September 3.

The probation service stated during the September 25 hearing that alcohol abuse problems have been a factor in Stevenson’s offending and he is ashamed of his behaviour and has expressed remorse and apologised.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Stevenson wants to address his alcohol issues and wants to get back into work.

Magistrates sentenced Stevenson to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation and was given a 12 month restraining order.