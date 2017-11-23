Boozed-up man deflated police car tyre as officers treated his stabbed friend

A booze-fuelled man deflated a tyre on a police vehicle while officers were trying to deal with his friend who had been seriously stabbed.

Paul Mullins, 42, of Taylor Crescent, Spital, Chesterfield, had become frustrated because he felt his friend was not being treated quickly enough and he became obstructive and damaged the police car.

Pictured is Chesterfield magistrates' court.



Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 23, how Mullins’s friend had suffered a knife wound to both sides of his face on Glumangate, in Chesterfield town centre, and he had been bleeding profusely.



Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “Mr Mullins deflated the tyre on a police car and spat on the door handle and as a result the vehicle was out of action because it needed cleaning and the tyre needed pumping up.”



He added: “The circumstances arose out of a more serious incident. Mr Mullins’s friend had been stabbed in the face and he had a serious injury.



“The case was recorded on the body-worn video of one of the police officers and Mullins can be seen to be affected significantly by intoxicants and seems to be obstructive as officers were trying to get on with their job.”



Mullins was repeatedly ushered away, according to Mr Chapman, but he was spotted by police near the car with a dust-cap on the ground, the tyre deflated and spital on a car door handle.

Mr Chapman said Mullins was disappointed with himself when he was shown footage of him deflating the tyre and he recognised it had been the wrong thing to do.



Mullins pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on October 25.



Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said: “He accepts he had been drinking a considerable amount of alcohol and he cannot remember too much about the incident.



“But when he was interviewed and shown the CCTV he was disappointed in himself about his behaviour and he was quite horrified about how persistent he was being when officers were trying to do their job.”



Mr Mather explained that Mullins’s friend had suffered a knife wound with lacerations to both sides of his mouth and blood vessels had been visible and there was a huge amount of blood shooting out.



Mullins had become impatient, according to Mr Mather, because he felt treatment was not being sought quickly enough for his friend.



Mr Mather added: “He is ashamed of himself for the way he behaved. He was shocked when he saw the extent of his behaviour on the CCTV but he was in a severe distressed state over what he had seen.”



Magistrates fined Mullins £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.