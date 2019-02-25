Boozed-up Derbyshire vandal must pay £900 after he smashed a bus shelter following a row

A vandal who smashed a bus shelter following a row with his girlfriend has paid a heavy price after he was ordered to pay over £900.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 20 how Danny Tomlin, 21, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, threw a bottle at a large pane of glass at the bus shelter at Market Place, Heanor.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said: “This was just after midnight on February 2. Police received a report Tomlin had caused damage by throwing a bottle at a large pane of glass causing it to smash and he walked to the Crown Inn public house following the incident.

“Police arrived and detained him outside the pub.”

The approximate value of the damage caused to the bus shelter was £500, according to Ms Barrett.

Tomlin, who has one previous conviction for a public order offence, pleaded guilty to causing the damage to the Amber Valley Borough Council run bus shelter.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He accepted he had been out drinking with his girlfriend and he had consumed alcohol and accepted he was drunk but not completely out of it and he could not recall his actions.

“When he was told he was on CCTV he said it must be correct and he offered to pay.”

Ms Sargent added: “He confirmed he had an argument with his girlfriend and in drunken stupidity he threw a bottle but he did not intend to cause the damage.”

Magistrates fined Tomlin £300 and ordered him to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.