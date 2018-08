The identity of a body found in Codnor Park, Ironville, today is that of missing man Jonny Cole.

Mr Cole was reported missing from his home in Ironville on August 8.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the 39-year-old’s body was found in Codnor Park, this morning (August 9).

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.