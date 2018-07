Police have confirmed that a body found in a Derbyshire river has been identified as that of a missing man.

Derbyshire police said a body of a man was found in the River Derwent at Draycott on Sunday, June 24.

He has been identified as Trevor Needham, from Codnor, who had been missing since he was last seen at Darley Abbey Mills on April 4.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals," A Derbyshire police spokesman said.