Blind dog found dumped on Derbyshire street finds new home in time for Christmas

A blind dog who was dumped in the street has found a special place she can call home in Erewash – just in time for Christmas.

Judy, an eight-year-old lakeland terrier, was taken into Derby RSPCA’s Abbey Street Animal Rehoming Centre in August after she was found abandoned by a dog warden.

When vets at the animal welfare charity took Judy into their care they discovered the poor pooch had a rare eye condition which was making them protrude from her head and she could not see out of them.

To avoid further complications a decision was made to remove Judy’s eyes and after she recuperated from her operation she was put up for re-homing. And following a press appeal, Judy has found a loving home in Long Eaton which she shares with Carol Stonley and husband Andrew.

Carol, who works as a psychiatric nurse in the community, said: “We had a rescue dog called Ollie who we lost recently aged 14 and when we heard about Judy through a friend we just thought she sounded lovely.

“When I heard she was blind and in a shelter my heart melted and I thought it would be lovely to help her - then when we went to see her I couldn’t help but fall in love.”

Judy is now settling into her home in Pennyfields Boulevard and has adapted well to her new surroundings.

Carol, 54, said: “She is doing so well to say she is in a different environment but she has learned where things are and manages to get around the house quite easy now.

“She is very nosey and loves going out and investigating the garden and she enjoys having a fuss and a play. We are looking forward to having our first Christmas with her.”

Lucy Bell, animal care manager at the branch, said: “Judy is such an adorable dog who doesn’t let her blindness get her down in the slightest.

“When Judy first came to us she was obviously terrified but the love, care and affection of our amazing animal care team has provided her with so much comfort and she is a very trusting dog despite all she has been through.