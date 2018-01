Firefighters from Ripley and Alfreton are currently tackling a fire in a derelict building.

Crews were called to the blaze in Butterley Hill, Ripley, at around 7.50am this morning (Thursday, January 18).

The fire is on the ground and first floors.

One hose reel jet, one main jet and two breathing apparatus are being used.

Derbyshire Police have been requested for traffic control.