Binge-drinker must pay nearly £500 after he smashed two windows with a pole

A boozed-up man has been ordered to pay nearly £500 after he smashed two windows at someone else’s home for no particular reason.

Steven Paul Allen, 25, of Green Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was seen with a metal pole by a neighbour striking downstairs windows at a property on Summerfield Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Marianne Connally, prosecuting, told the hearing on Wednesday, May 30: “The damage was witnessed by an officer who heard noise outside and observed Allen with some kind of metal pole and he was striking it down at downstairs windows at the address of the complainant.

“He did so a number of times resulting in two windows being broken.”

Miss Connally added that the complainant was not home at the time but the witness contacted her and Allen was apprehended nearby.

Allen told police he had been highly intoxicated after he had left work in the afternoon and he had been in the pub with workmates.

He added that he cannot recall anything about the later damage but he accepted responsibility.

Allen, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident in the evening of May 11.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Allen could not remember the offence because of the state he was in at the time.

Mr Meakin added that Allen does have an issue with alcohol and he has a tendency to binge-drink and this can get out control.

Allen has apologised and expressed his remorse, according to Mr Meakin, for the damage and inconvenience.

Magistrates fined Allen £166 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.