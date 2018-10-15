Bereaved man is spared from jail after he attacked the mother of their deceased child

A bereaved man has been spared from prison after he attacked his partner and the mother of their deceased child.

Derby Crown Court court heard on October 11 how Mark Rowland, 34, attacked his partner at a property on Burlington Avenue, at Langwith Junction, after they had been together to remember their deceased daughter.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Rowland and his partner had been drinking in memory of their daughter who had been killed in a road traffic accident and there was an argument.

READ MORE: Here’s the latest round-up of who has appeared before from Chesterfield magistrates

Mrs Bickley said Rowland struck his partner and he also had a knife which he dropped before going outside and smashing windows.

The complainant fled to a neighbour’s property after the incident on August 14, according to Mrs Bickley.

Rowland, who is of previous good character, indicated a guilty plea to possessing a Stanley Knife and to possessing a bread knife in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen door and a kitchen window and indicated a guilty plea to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Rowland, of Beckett Avenue, Mansfield, also admitted breaching his bail conditions by later contacting his partner and visiting Burlington Avenue on September 26.

Joe Harvey, defending, told the magistrates’ court that it had originally been the anniversary of the death of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter who died in an accident while she had been walking in the street in Glapwell looking for a lost kitten.

He added that Rowland regrets his offending and his partner is still supporting him.

Rowland was sentenced to eight months custody suspended for 24 months. He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he must pay an £85 victim surcharge.