Appeal for witnesses after driver injured in Loscoe collision

Derbyshire Constabulary have launched an appeal for witnesses after a two car collision in Heanor Road, Loscoe

The collision happened between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Sunday, March 10, outside the BP petrol station in Heanor Road, at the junction with Longbridge Lane.

Police were called to reports that a black Volkswagen Golf and a red Mini had collided.

The driver of one of the vehicles was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that may show the incident.

Please call 101 and quote the reference number 19000123851 and the name of the officer in the case, DSI Rene Croot, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.