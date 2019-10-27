Appeal after man found unconscious in Ripley

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Ripley.

Officers were called just after 5am, this morning, to report that a man had been attacked and was unconscious near to Wilko on Church Street.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and the man was taken to Kingsmill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield, for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

A police spokesman said: "It is understood that the man may have been in the Association and Crib bars prior to the incident.

"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or have any other information which may assist officers with their enquiries please contact us, quoting reference 19*57411.

"We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has CCTV installed in the area, or anyone who was driving nearby and has dash cam installed.

"Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view."

•Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

•Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

•Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

•Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.