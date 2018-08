Police have appealed for information after two hedgehogs were set alight and killed in Derbyshire.

The ‘horrible event’ took place in the Rose Garden area of Glossop yesterday night (Tuesday, August 21).

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation contact 101, quoting reference number 18000399309 and the officer on the case, PC 14470 Haley.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.