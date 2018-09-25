Apologetic Spireite has his football banning order lifted so he can go into town

An apologetic Chesterfield FC fan has had a football banning order lifted because he wants to be able to go into the town centre.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Carl Padley, of Meadow View, Holmewood, Chesterfield, was subject to a broad three-year ban from August 31, 2016, after he admitted he had been drunk and swearing during a home match against Sheffield United.

Mr Padley told the court: “I have stayed away from football and I have not been in trouble and I have changed.”

He added that he has taken up running for Macmillan Cancer Support and he is running the Robin Hood Half Marathon on September 30.

Mr Padley who added that he is expecting a child explained he wants the area and match day ban lifting so he can go into the town centre.

He added: “I got the football ban because I was at a football match. It was Sheffield United at home. I was drunk and swearing and there was no violence involved.

“I was outside a pub at the game.”

Magistrates who praised Padley for raising money for a worthy cause terminated the banning order which had been imposed as part of a civil police action.

They told Padley he is now free to go into the town centre and is also free to go back to football matches.