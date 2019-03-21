Apologetic and tearful thief who stole DVDs from Tesco is put behind bars

A tearful shoplifter has been jailed after he stole DVDs while he was still subject to a suspended prison sentence for an assault.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 19 how Ben Wayde Griffin, 25, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield, was caught after alarms were activated during the theft at Tesco, in Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Griffin was stopped at Tesco, in Alfreton, when the alarms were activated as he left the store.

“Concealed down his trousers were DVDs valued at £142 and he was taken to the police station where he made the admission that he had gone to the store and had stolen the items.”

Griffin pleaded guilty to the theft from March 18 and also admitted breaching a current suspended prison sentence which had been imposed for an assault.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge which he had been given for failing to comply with a dispersal notice.

Griffin told the magistrates: “I want to apologise.”

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Griffin, who has previous convictions, had not committed any dishonesty for a number of months.

She added that his partner is pregnant and he has not had sufficient funds to buy everything needed and he became desperate because he did not want to rely on his family.

Ms Sargent said: “He did what he thought was his only option and it has led him back here and it’s a sad and desperate situation and we can see his remorse.”

However, magistrates highlighted Griffin’s previous convictions and that the court had previously given him a chance.

Griffin was sentenced to 20 weeks of custody and was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.