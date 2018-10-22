An Alfreton man attacked his wife and damaged a phone and a car during a marital dispute

A troubled man damaged his wife’s phone and attacked her before punching his son-in-law’s car after a row with his wife.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 18 how Lee Payling, 49, of Everest Drive, Somercotes, at Alfreton, had a row after he thought his wife had been talking about him with a friend.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said there had been an argument over what Payling’s wife had been telling a friend.

She added: “He grabbed her phone and threw it at a wall and grabbed the telephone and her top was slightly ripped and he grabbed a trainer and pushed it onto her throat.”

Mrs Haslam added that Mrs Payling phoned her daughter and there was an argument with her daughter before Mrs Payling left the property.

Payling went outside and as his son-in-law arrived in a car, according to Mrs Haslam, he put various dents in the bonnet with his fists.

Mrs Haslam added that a bedside cabinet was also damaged after Payling had picked it up and thrown it.

Tearful Payling pleaded guilty to assault by beating, damaging a mobile phone and damaging a car after the incident on September 29.

Defence solicitor Rob Wetton told the court that Payling’s wife, two daughters and his son-in-law were in court during the hearing to support him.

He added that Payling had suffered a job loss and he had been diagnosed with having a lump in his throat and he is a man of good character with no previous convictions.

Mr Wetton added that there have been marital difficulties between Payling and his wife and this culminated in the incident at their home.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Payling to a nine month community order with 16 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

He was also fined £268 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.