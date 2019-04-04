An abusive nuisance neighbour from Derbyshire is fined after breaching a civil injunction

A nuisance resident has been fined after he breached an injunction by continuing to abuse a neighbour.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 3 how Stephen Wright, 35, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield, insulted a former neighbour at Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, which he was banned from doing by a previously imposed injunction.

Prosecuting solicitor Rosanna McDaid said: “The victim lives on Gorse Valley Road and from March 15, 2018, a civil injunction had been imposed against the defendant.”

Wright had insulted a neighbour’s partner when he was outside a flat and the neighbour stated that there had been insults and threats and damage to their property so an injunction had been put in place.

But in October, 2018, Wright began taunting the neighbour’s partner and peering through a flat window but his actions were recorded on a phone.

Miss McDaid added that Wright has since been re-housed and is not living in the same street anymore.

Wright pleaded guilty to insulting a resident which he was prohibited from doing by a civil injunction granted by Manchester county court.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said: “What we have is a gentleman who has been a resident for the last ten years.

“It is clear he is a man with mental health issues.”

Mr Lau explained that Wright has been undergoing treatment and care in the last four months concerning his mental health.

He added: “There have been no further incidents or hatred towards them but at that time he was suffering with mental health issues.”

Magistrates fined Wright £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.