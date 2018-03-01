Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Teams welcome new recruits

Residents living in the Alfreton, Somercotes and Riddings, and South Normanton and Pinxton have some new faces on their police patrols.

Safer Neighbourhood policing teams covering the three areas have each welcomed a new recruit in recent weeks - one a new police officer and two new Police Community Support Officers.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Neil Milner said: “I am sure each officer will be a valuable asset to their team, and if you see them out and about, don’t be afraid to stop and say hello.”

Police Constable Adam Collins has joined the Alfreton Town team, bringing with him almost 16 years’ experience on response and investigation teams operating across Amber Valley.

Some residents may already recognise PC Collins, who became something of a social media singing star when his rendition of Meat Loaf’s I’d Do Anything for Love went viral after being posted online via the @AlfretonTownSNT Twitter account.

PCSO Tom Smedley is the latest addition to the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A former supply PE teacher from the Chesterfield area, Tom joined the force for a career change and to follow his interest in policing.

Outside of work, he enjoys playing cricket and watching football and is hoping to use his interest in sport to help set up some activities in the area.

Finally, PCSO Matt Thompson is taking to the streets of Somercotes and Riddings having recently completed a degree in criminology at the University of York.

Matt has also always had an interest in policing which was sparked by a visit to his local school by a police dog handler.

Matt enjoys playing badminton and squash, and his colleagues have picked up on his love of pork pies, as it seems he brings one to work every day to eat.

Sgt Milner said: “Adam, Tom and Matt have already been out and about getting to know their communities, and working with their colleagues to target issues and concerns for their area.

For more information about your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team and its current priorities, see the My Local Police pages of the Derbyshire Constabulary site at www.derbyshire.police.uk.