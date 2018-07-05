AMBER VALLEY: Plans for 30 houses

An application which ties up the final details of a 30-home development in Kirk Langley has been submitted to the borough council.

The plans from Peveril Homes would see 30 houses built off Ashbourne Road in the village.

Outline proposals for the site were approved in May, but this application would see access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale tied up.

Approval for the project by Amber Valley Borough Council proved controversial due to the site being greenfield land.

Council officers felt that the plans provided much-needed housing in the borough and made an efficient use of the land, close to the village primary school.

Of the 30 homes, nine would be affordable housing.

Council officers said: “The housing in itself is a significant form of public benefit by catering for the needs of current and future generations, including allowing people to stay living in Kirk Langley.

“Having undertaken a careful balanced judgement, it is considered that the public benefits and material planning considerations provide justification to approve this development.”

Meanwhile, the Garden Trust had opposed the plans, stating: “The application, if allowed, will have a detrimental and negative effect upon the setting and significance of Kedleston Hall and the other heritage assets in the conservation area, Langley Barton and Meynell Langley.”

In total, 23 members of the public also objected to the plans. One resident said: “There are other areas for property development closer to Ashbourne where the disruption will not be as major as it will be to this small and lovely village.”

They also stated that the “development is too large in relation to the size of the village” and “this development will increase traffic, increase disruption and increase the danger currently caused by the volume of traffic speeding through Kirk Langley.”

However, 16 members of the public also supported the project.

One of these residents said that “it’s refreshing to see a plan that is not profit-driven but one which has the village at the centre, this is an exciting new opportunity to be able to expand the village and to enable more of the community to enjoy village life”.

Another said: “It has been tastefully-designed with opportunities for a relatively small addition to a fabulous village. The plans are sympathetic to the surrounding area and do not in any way hamper the ambience of Kirk Langley. It will be an enhancement which is in keeping with the locality.”

Derbyshire County Council has asked that the developers provide £68,394 for six spots at Kirk Langley Primary School; £68,704 for four secondary spots at Ecclesbourne School, along with £37,255 for two post-16 places at the same site.

The application will be decided in the next few months.

Photos:

Artist impressions of the proposed site in Kirk Langley – From Peveril Homes

Aerial view of the proposed housing site – From Google Maps

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service