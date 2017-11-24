Amber Valley leisure centres rated among best in UK

Three leisure centres in the Amber Valley area have been named among the best in the UK.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s Alfreton and Ripley leisure centres, and William Gregg VC Leisure Centre in Heanor, have all maintained their status of ‘outstanding’ for the third consecutive time, according to an industry quality scheme.

The centres, managed by Places for People Leisure limited, on behalf of Amber Valley Borough Council, passed the toughest assessment offered by Sport England’s leading national quality assurance scheme, ‘Quest’.

Quest is the best-known improvement programme within the leisure industry. To achieve the award, the centres went through a rigorous two-day validation process, a ‘mystery visit’ and a separate ‘unannounced assessment’.

Councillor David Taylor, cabinet member for housing and public health, said: “This truly is an outstanding achievement. It is one thing to have attained the status initially but quite another to have continued operating at those levels day in and day out for the past two years. I would like to congratulate all of the staff for their hard work and commitment in achieving the award and continuing to deliver first class services to all of our customers.”