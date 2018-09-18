Amber Valley leisure centres mark anniversary with month of giveaways

Three leisure centres run by Amber Valley Borough Council are to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a £22million refurbishment this autumn.

Alfreton, Ripley and William Gregg VC leisure centres will be hosting a programme of special activities, offers and giveaways throughout September and October.

Borough Councillor Paul Hillier said: “This is a milestone well worth celebrating. Over the past 10 years Amber Valley residents have enjoyed excellent facilities at these centres, making an important contribution to health and lifestyle improvements for a great number of people.

“We look forward to the centres continuing to play an import role in our local communities.”

Leisure centres spokesman Peter Sharkey added: “This really is a fantastic milestone for the three centres and what we have achieved in partnership with the council and the communities we serve.

“Our intention has always been to offer a diverse and exciting range of physical activity provided by staff who are qualified, highly trained and display a real desire to make the world a more active, healthier and happier place through great customer service and pride in what they do.”

From September 21-30, all memberships will be just £10 for the first month.

From October 1-10, the centres will be offering 10 days of premium membership for just £10 including unlimited swimming, classes and gym.

Visitors will also be able to access free health checks, personal training taster sessions and incredible fitness discounts.

In the decade since their transformation, the three centres have welcomed more than 10m visitors and held more than 1.8m group exercise classes, and swimming academies continue to grow.

With holiday camps, parties, junior activities and racket sports, the centres aim to have something for everyone, including squash courts, sauna and a newly refurbished indoor bowls hall at Alfreton.

Peter said: “We look forward to the next 10 years and the next 10 mvisits to our three award-winning centres.”