Amber Valley council’s £30,000 A38 clean-up exposes growth in litter

Staff carrying Amber Valley Borough Council’s annual spring clean of verges along the A38 are on track for their biggest ever haul of litter.

The massive clean-up operation, which has forced a partial closure of the road, filled a 40 cubic metre container with rubbish in just the first two days.

Councillor Chris Short, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Our fears about the level of littering this year have been confirmed. This huge clean-up will cost us between £30,000 and £35,000, and if motorists would only dispose of their litter more appropriately, it’s money we could be spending elsewhere.

“I would also like to appeal to drivers of commercial vehicles to ensure their loads are properly secured to help prevent litter on the scale we are currently seeing.”

The clean-up requires that one lane of the dual carriageway be closed during work, and this will continue from 5am to 4pm each Sunday during March, and the council has appealed to drivers to take extra care when driving through the work area.

Usually the cleaning takes place over a number of nights, but this year the council has secured permission from Highways England to conduct the work during daylight hours to improve the effectiveness of the operation.