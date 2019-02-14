AMBER PEAT: Inquest adjourned until Friday

The inquest into the death of tragic Mansfield teenager Amber Peat is now expected to resume tomorrow.

The hearing was adjourned on Tuesday and was expected to resume today for legal arguments but will now not continue until 10am on Friday.

It is not yet known whether Assistant Nottinghamshire Coroner Laurinder Bower will reach her decision tomorrow, or whether the process will continue into next week.

On Tuesday, the inquest heard that Amber's parents took seven-and-a-half hours to report her missing to the police and said they had not been worried about her until 12.56 am.

Mother Kelly Peat told the inquest on May 30 2015 when she went missing Amber had been asked to clean a cool box.

It was the day after the family had returned from a holiday in Cornwall. She told the inquest that the family had shared chores when they got home. “I said go into the kitchen it won’t clean itself. “She was just staring at me.

“She just kept repeating “Mum, Mum, Mum” I want to talk to you.

“I went into the living room at that point and shut the door - we heard the door shut.”

“She was obviously angry, I’m not sure at what.” She said she put the washing down and went outside but her daughter was gone.

It was the last time she had seen her alive.

Her 13 year old daughter had gone missing with no telephone, little money and no food or drink.

She said she had gone out and checked the water and oil in her car and then had driven with the family to the nearby Tesco and then a car wash.

“I wasn’t really worried at that point.” She said. They had taken in turns to go to the houses of people Amber knew to go look for her.

But it wasn’t until 12.56 am on May 31- seven and a half hours after she went missing that they had called the police.

Mrs Peat said her daughter had gone missing before.

She said: “I wanted to give her time to wind down. On reflection it had been too long to leave her."

Amber’s body was found in bushes on June 2 near her home in Westfield Lane, Mansfield after a whole community mounted a search for her.