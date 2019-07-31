Alfreton shops’ Happy Fest promises free family fun this Saturday

Happy Fest returns to Alfreton this Saturday with a line-up of free family fun, live entertainment and some brilliant small businesses.

The event made its debut in 2018, and lead organisers from Couture @ 24 and Katie Abey Design have been busy working to build on its success.

Katie said: “I feel like Alfreton deserves to have cool stuff, and its nice to find something different somewhere people might not expect it.

“Last year everyone seemed to really enjoy it, and it had a really positive feel to it, so we want to recreate that.”

This year’s event has been funded with help from local shoppers via the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The activities will once again spread throughout the town, but will a new central hub at the Palmer-Morewood Memorial Club on Hall Street.

Katie said: “We’ll have stalls selling all sorts of stuff, mostly local businesses, but others are travelling just to be here.

“There’ll be a childrens activity bus for soft play, and a mindfulness kids area doing exercises a bit like yoga, plus workshops, busk stops, face-painting, games and food.”

She added: “Someone from the Pottery Café will be teaching people to make pots, and people can have their portraits drawn at my shop.”

The event runs 10am to 4pm, followed by a party at the Crossroads Tavern at 7pm.

For more information, see fb.com/alfretonhappyfest.