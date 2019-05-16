Alfreton opticians worker takes on endurance walks for Cancer Research

A member of staff from an Alfreton opticians is taking on two big challenges this summer to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

John Ingram, a dispensing assistant at Specsavers on Institute Lane, is planning to tackle two endurance walks, starting with the 100-mile Peak District Challenge on July 14.

The challenge begins and ends in Bakewell, and includes 2,450 metres of uphill climbs.

In September, he will pull on his boots again to walk the Thames Path Challenge, a route of more than 60 miles from Putney Bridge in London to Henley in Oxfordshire.

John said: “Cancer Research UK is an amazing charity, close to the hearts of many people. I’m really thankful to everyone who has already supported my fundraising.”

John has lost two family members to cancer, and said: “Too many of my friends are having to deal with having members of their family being taken in this horrible way.”

Specsavers store director David Chatten added: “This is a charity that means a lot to us, and many of our customers.

“We’re really proud of John, who’s also celebrating ten years as part of the Specsavers team, for taking on these challenges and we want to invite our customers and community to really get behind him.”

Cancer Research UK works to prevent cancer, diagnose it earlier, and develop new and more effective treatments.

To donate to John’s fundraising total, visit justgiving.com/John-Ingram8 or pop into the Specsavers store.