Alfreton fashion firm David Nieper in Sunday Times’ 100 best employers

An Alfreton company has been named as one of the best employers in Britain as it gears up for a series of recruitment events.

David Nieper, which has a factory on Nottingham Road, has become the first ever British fashion manufacturer to break into the Sunday Times’s list of the Best 100 Companies to Work For.

Managing director Christopher Nieper said: “Our place on this list is credit to our wonderful staff.”

In the independent and confidential survey which was conducted with David Nieper staff, the company scored highly in the category of looking after staff wellbeing, with over 50 per cent of the company holding long service awards for ten or more years.

The survey also found staff are excited about their future prospects with the company, which has bucked the industry trend of moving manufacturing overseas.

In comparison to other businesses in the category, the company also scored highly for ‘giving something back’ to staff and the local community, notably through its sponsorship of the local secondary school to help raise the level of education and skills in the area.

On March 7, 8 and 10, the company will host a series of careers events to showcase the company and engage with people who are interested in a career in fashion.

The sessions will include a guided tour, a showcase of the latest collections, a creative exhibition, sewing lessons and demonstrations with David Nieper’s senior dressmakers.

Christopher said: “There has never been a more exciting time to work in fashion and we are encouraging people to come and talk to us and be part of the revival of UK fashion manufacturing.”

For more details, send an email to pamela.holland@davidnieper.co.uk or call 01773 83 6000.