Aldermen and alderwomen honour for six former county councillors

Six former Derbyshire county councillors are to be made honorary aldermen and alderwomen.

Annette Noskwith CBE, Joyce Sanders, Stuart Ellis, John Harrison, Andrew Lewer MP MBE and John Williams have been chosen in recognition of their significant service to the county council.

Annette Noskwith represented Sandiacre for 42 years from 1967 to 2009.

Joyce Sanders was elected for Belper and served from 1997 to 2009.

Stuart Ellis represented Holymoorside and Wingerworth from 2009 to 2017 and was a cabinet support member for education, leadship and culture.

John Harrison was the member for Melbourne from 2000 to 2013 and was also a cabinet member.

Andrew Lewer was leader of Derbyshire County Council from 2009 to 2013 and represented Ashbourne.

John Williams was leader of the council from 2001 to 2009 and was the member for Staveley.

The new honorary aldermen and alderwomen will be presented with a badge of office and their name recorded on a roll of office.

While theywon’t have the right to participate in the meetings of Derbyshire County Council or its committees beyond that of any member of the public, or to claim any allowances payable under the members’ allowance scheme. they will be invited to civic ceremonies, meetings and events.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of the council and cabinet member for strategic leadership, culture and tourism said: “It will be a great pleasure for me to see this honour bestowed on our new honorary aldermen and alderwomen. They have all served the county with dedication and have earned the respect of the public and of council members.

“I’m sure they’ll take great pride in their new role and continue to represent our county with honour.”

The six former members will receive the honour on Wednesday, February 7, at a special meeting before the meeting of full council.

They will be accorded death honours as for serving members.