Advice for Derbyshire students as A-level results day nears

The wait is almost over for anxious A-level students with this year's results due out on Thursday.

And whether you get better results than you'd hoped, or don't quite get the grades you need - there's no need to panic.

Here's some advice on what to do next......

Don't panic - and speak to someone

If you didn't get what you needed for your chosen university, speak to your school, your parents and college and university advisors who are equipped to deal with exam disappointment. Call the UCAS helpline on 0808 100 8000.

Did better than expected?

If your grades are better than expected and you're not sure where to go now, there are plenty of universities and colleges that have empty spaces on courses. Visit the UCAS website at www.ucas.com to see what is available through clearing.

Keep your options open

If you can't get your first choice, don't panic. Take a good look at all the available courses and read what they actually entail. Instead of worrying too much about what career they may open up for you, think about whether you will enjoy studying the subject and whether it will improve your overall skills. You're more likely to thrive if you love the course content.

Consider an access course

All is not lost if you don't get the grades you were hoping for. One or two year access courses are available, giving you valuable experience and qualifications, and on some courses, a guaranteed entry into a degree course in the future.

Think about taking a gap year

If you don't know what to do, or don't feel ready for university, why not think about taking a gap year? You don't necessarily have to go travelling, you could take some time to volunteer, or take a temporary job while you get to grips with what you want for the future.

Don't rush

Whatever your results though, don't rush your decision. Emotions are bound to be high on results day so take some time to consider your next step.

Good luck!