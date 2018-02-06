Emergency services have been dealing with an accidental chemical spill involving liquid cyanide in Heanor.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to an industrial unit on Adams CLose at 1.36pm. Approximately 1,000 litres of liquid cyanide is involved in the incident.

Firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston, Alfreton, Kingsway and Nottingham Road attended the scene, working with colleagues from the Environment Agency, Severn Trent Water and Derbyshire County Council to manage the spill and mitigate any risk to the environment.

Group Manager Gary Platts said: “Firefighters were mobilised at 13.36 hours today to deal with an accidental chemical spill.

“7 members of staff from the industrial unit were decontaminated on scene and assessed by paramedics before being given the all clear.

“We continue to work with colleagues from the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water to manage any risk to the environment and bring the incident to the quickest and safest conclusion.

“I’d like to reassure members of the public that there aren’t any ongoing risks as a result of this incident.”

Sarah-Jayne O’Kane from Severn Trent added: “As well as supporting the Fire Service, we do have a burst pipe in the Heanor area at the moment which is causing some properties to have no water.

"This is an entirely separate issue, and our teams will be on site to start work on the repair. They will be able to move water around the network and get supplies back on and we expect this to happen in the next couple of hours. We do need to stress that there is absolutely no effect on the water supply from the chemical spill and so people shouldn’t worry in any way about their water.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is supporting Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and evaluating any potential harm to the environment following the report of a chemical spillage at an Industrial Estate in Adam’s Close, Heanor, Derbyshire which has leaked into a nearby pond.

“Our officers will work to minimise any effects of the spillage on the environment and wildlife in the area and will be monitoring the situation closely over the next 24 hours.”