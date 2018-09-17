Abusive drunk who attacked police and a custody officer is spared from prison

An abusive booze-fuelled woman who assaulted two police officers and a custody officer has been spared from being sent to jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 12 how Stacey Beaumont, 31, of Oakamoor Close, at Holme Hall, Chesterfield, was found outside on Cleveland Road, at Stonebroom, Chesterfield, being abusive, swearing and shouting.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Police attended after a call on August 3 in Stonebroom where there was a female outside being abusive to police officers and she was swearing and saying, ‘leave me alone’.

“She was unsteady on her feet and she swung a punch at an officer causing pain and discomfort.

“She was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle and undid a seat belt and she was uncooperative and abusive.”

Mrs Haslam added that Beaumont’s teeth were felt on the arm of another officer and the defendant had to be struck over the head to stop her from biting.

Beaumont continued shouting and swearing and threatened to knock officers out, according to Mrs Haslam, and while she was in custody she kicked out at a custody officer contacting his lower leg.

The defendant told police during a later interview that she could not recall what had happened.

Beaumont, who has previous convictions for theft, assault and a possessing a bladed article in public, pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an officer and one count of being drunk and disorderly.

The court also heard that Beaumont is still subject to a community order for a previous offence.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Beaumont had been at a friend’s home drinking 50per cent gin and she could not remember the incident.

But Miss Jackson added: “She accepts responsibility for what she did and she knows she clearly acted very wrongly and she has shown remorse.”

Beaumont also suffers with mental health issues and she had been upset after dealing with the social services regarding a family matter.

Magistrates sentenced Beaumont to a 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.