A610 closed near Ripley following three vehicle collision

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A610 Nottingham Road near Ripley following a multi-vehicle traffic accident.

A Fire and Rescue crew was scrambled from Alfreton just before 3pm, and removed the roof from one of three vehicles involved to free a female casualty.

Police and ambulance crews are also on the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The road is closed from the Sainsbury’s roundabout due to a collision at the junction with Steam Mill Lane.”

More details will follow as the situation develops.