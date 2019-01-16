A6 open to traffic after burst water main causes severe flooding in Derbyshire village

The A6 is open to traffic after a burst water main caused severe flooding in a Derbyshire village.

The section of the A6 Makeney Road in Milford is now open to one lane with traffic lights controlling the traffic.

The flooding - Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Dramatic pictures show considerable flooding in Derbyshire village caused by burst water main

Several homes along Makeney Road at the junction with Derby Road have been evacuated after locals say a farmer burst a water main while putting in a fence post yesterday.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: " There may be some delays to your journey so take a bit of extra time. We've swept the other roads affected. Again apologies for the inconvenience but it was a huge amount of water."



Seven Trent Water has isolated the burst and it is anticipated that the flow of water will now steadily decrease. Seven Trent Customers water supply will not be affected by this incident.



Homes evacuated after burst water main causes severe flooding in Derbyshire village



