A38 reopens after three-vehicle crash

The A38 in Derbyshire has re-opened after a three-vehicle crash The northbound carriageway between Coxbench and Ripley had been closed after the incident and people were advised to avoid the area. Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38 However the road has now reopened. Motorists should expect delays in the area, however, police said.