A38 closed due to police incident

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38 after it was closed due to a police incident.

The Police Contact Centre said the northbound carriageway between Coxbench and Ripley is closed.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38

They also said the incident between three vehicles is "ongoing".

A police spokesman said: "Please find alternative routes around this area and avoid where possible."

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.

A spokesman said: "A female in a car has been extricated by us. The three other casualties are being checked by EMAS."