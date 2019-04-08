A38 closed due to police incident

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38 after it was closed due to a police incident.
The Police Contact Centre said the northbound carriageway between Coxbench and Ripley is closed.
They also said the incident between three vehicles is "ongoing".
A police spokesman said: "Please find alternative routes around this area and avoid where possible."
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.
A spokesman said: "A female in a car has been extricated by us. The three other casualties are being checked by EMAS."