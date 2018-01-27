A stretch of the A38 carriageway at Alfreton has been re-opened after a collision

Both lanes of the northbound A38 carriageway at Alfreton have been re-opened after a collision between the A615 and B600.

Drivers were warned by Highways England that the carriageway had become blocked this afternoon, Saturday, January 27, as emergency services dealt with a collision at about midday.

But both lanes of the affected stretch of the road were re-opened to motorists, according to Highways England, just after 2pm.

Derbyshire firefighters were called out about midday to help police and the ambulance service with a collision involving a car.

The emergency services confirmed that one male casualty who was trapped had to be freed by fire crews via the roof of a vehicle.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the scene had been made safe and the casualty was in the care of the ambulance service.

Derbyshire firefighters, police and the ambulance service were reported to have attended the incident.