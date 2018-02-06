A drink-driver has been banned after a collision with a fence and a house

A boozed-up motorist who went driving to find his partner after a row had a collision.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 31 how Flavius Cosmin Cornianu, 32, of York Road, Shirebrook, collided with a fence and a house on Wood Lane, Shirebrook, on January 6.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said police were alerted by Cornianu’s partner who was concerned for him and they eventually found him parked at his address. Cornianu admitted the collision and pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit.

Ben Strelley, defending, said Cornianu’s partner drove them home after a party and they had a row and he had driven around looking for her after she had left. Cornianu was fined £255 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was given a 20 month driving ban.