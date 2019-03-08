8 inspirational Derbyshire women to celebrate this International Women's Day
It's International Women's Day today and Derbyshire has certainly produced some pretty impressive women over the years.
Here's a look at eight of them and their achievements.
1. Florence Nightingale
The founder of modern nursing who was also a social reformer was born in Italy but was brought up at one of her family's homes in Lea Hurst, Derbyshire. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)
Born in Whatstandwell, sailor Dame Ellen broke the world record for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe in 2005. Now retired, she has also launched the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Writer, feminist and pacifist Vera Brittain grew up in Buxton and worked as a nurse at the Devonshire Royal Hospital. Her book Testament of Youth has been described as a classic memoir of WW1.(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Born in Chesterfield, she was married to Scouting and Girl Guiding founder Robert Baden-Powell. She was the first Chief Guide for Britain and led the Guide movement for 40 years. (Photo - Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)