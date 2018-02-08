£6m housing boost for derelict Derbyshire club

A £6 million development of 58 new homes is set to breathe new life into a derelict former miners’ welfare club in Leabrooks, near Alfreton.

The news, which has been welcomed by leaders at Amber Valley Borough Council, comes more than a decade after doors to the Leabrooks Club, on Greenhill Lane, closed.

The regeneration arm of energy and services company ENGIE, formerly Keepmoat Regeneration, has been appointed to build the homes on behalf of Futures Housing Group.

Ready for sale by 2019, the development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and townhouses with 25 homes for sale, six for shared ownership and 27 for affordable rent.

Martin Smithurst, regional managing director at ENGIE, said: “As one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, we are delighted to have been chosen to work with our partners on this exciting development.

“We are looking forward to using our expertise to create high quality, modern homes where local people can feel proud to live.”

Marcus Keys, group business growth and transformation director at Futures Housing Group, said: “After a decade of dilapidation on the site, we’re delighted to be transforming it to provide much needed homes for the community.

“Offering a mixture of tenures, we will be able to provide homes to suit renters and buyers as part of our commitment to building 1,000 homes by 2020.”

Councillor David Taylor, Amber Valley Borough Council housing and public health portfolio holder, said: “Amber Valley is pleased to support this development, which will provide much needed homes for local residents.

“Officers have been working with Futures Housing Group to secure development on this site for some time, and look forward to the completion of the scheme.”

Caroline Cormack, head of homes ownership and supply in the Midlands for Homes England, added: “Homes England is pleased to be providing funding to help bring this derelict site back in to use for affordable housing.

“This is an excellent example of our commitment to increase the supply of affordable homes, helping provide more homes for local people in Alfreton through the delivery of high quality new homes.”

The development has been part-funded by Homes England and Amber Valley Borough Council.