56-HOUR SNOW ALERT: Further weather warnings issued for Derbyshire by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for snow in Derbyshire this weekend.

The new warning, which is in force between 12.05am and 11.55pm on Saturday, is in addition to weather warnings that have already been issued for Friday and Sunday.

Saturday's warning states: "A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.

"These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening. Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night.

"Travel delays on roads with some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel is possible. Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur. Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces."

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in force for Derbyshire between 3pm and 11.55pm on Friday, and a yellow warning for snow is also in force between 12.05am and 11.55pm on Sunday.

Met Office issues snow and ice warning for Derbyshire

