£2million funding bid to inspire arts and culture movement in Amber Valley

A powerful bid to secure up to £2m of funding to develop a programme of cultural activity and engagement has been launched by Amber Valley Borough Council.

The Arts Council England (ACE) identified the Amber Valley as an area where involvement in arts and culture is significantly below the national average and has now launched a fund to inspire and bring opportunity to people in the area.

The programme will in turn contribute to regeneration in the area.

The Creative People and Places fund is open to applicants in the borough in order to develop a programme of cultural activity and engagement over four years, but with a ten-year vision.

Between £1,000,000 and £2,000,000 over four years is available for new programmes.

There will be a consortium-based approach to apply for funding.

Leading the bid will be The University of Derby and a number of professional deliverers will also be involved, including Derby Quad, Derby Theatre, Sinfonia Viva, Red, Fleet Arts, and the CVS.

The first step in the process of applying for ACE funding is to ask local people what type of cultural activity they feel is needed in Amber Valley.

The council is now asking local people to get involved and complete the survey.

There are only a few days left to take part as the online survey will close on March 20.

Councillor Ben Bellamy, Amber Valley Borough Council portfolio holder for regeneration, said the funding is set to make a big contribution to regenerating the borough’s town centres.

He said: "This is an excellent opportunity to give a real boost to the area’s arts and culture scene.

At the same time, it is set to deliver a significant contribution to the regeneration of town centres and communities throughout the borough.

“I sincerely hope that local people will engage with our efforts to secure the funding, initially by completing the survey."

Visit www.ambervalley.gov.uk to complete the survey now about the arts activities and events that you take part in. The survey is anonymous and you cannot be identified from your responses.