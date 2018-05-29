100-year-old woman suffers broken neck after handbag robbery

A 100-year-old woman suffered a broken neck after she was robbed of her handbag.

The incident happened at about 8.30am yesterday close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.

The woman, who has a broken neck and bruising to her face, said she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The bag, which is green, made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Detective Sergeant Laura Kershaw said: “The victim has been unable to give us a description of the person or persons responsible for this robbery – that is why we need your help to find who did this.

“If you were in or around the junction of Empress Road and St Chad’s Road at around 8.30am – and to anyone who may have been in the area of Moore Street and Normanton Road between 8.30am and 9.15am.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone with a bag matching the one pictured in any suspicious circumstances.

“In particular if you have CCTV or dash cam footage that may have picked up footage of the offence or of the offenders carrying the bag in the nearby area.

“This is a particularly nasty incident that has targeted a very vulnerable elderly woman who was unable to defend herself. We need your help to find and stop those responsible.”

If you have any information call police on the 101 number with reference 224-280518.