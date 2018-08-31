100 workers at Derbyshire business face uncertain future

Workers at a glass company based in Derbyshire face an uncertain future.

Discussions are currently underway with 100 employees at Pilkington Plyglass on Cotes Park, Somercotes, due to 'difficult trading conditions' in part of the business.

Matt Buckley, managing director of UK&I Architectural at Pilkington, said: "On Friday, August 24, Pilkington United Kingdom Ltd announced that it will cease to trade directly in the Commercial Insulating Glass Unit sector.

"This decision has been made necessary due to ongoing difficult trading conditions in the sector, which have resulted in this segment of the business being loss-making, with no realistic prospect of an upturn in future market conditions.

"The existing, profitable Laminating and cut size Clear Fire Protection arms of the Plyglass business are unaffected and will continue to operate from the Alfreton site.

"It is estimated that 100 employees will be affected, and we have now begun a consultation period with all those impacted.

"We will provide full support during what we know will be a challenging time and every effort will be made to find employment opportunities for affected employees elsewhere within the NSG Group."