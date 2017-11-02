What does £1 million get you around the world?

We've all dreamt of becoming a millionaire but exactly what you could do with that much money varies greatly depending on where you live.

With inflation at a five-year high in the UK, £1 million certainly won't buy you what it would once.

Here's what 1 million could get you in ten countries around the world.

New research conducted by Jackpot.com has looked at the countries where you'll get the most luxurious lifestyle for your £1 million, with Canada coming out bottom.

In Derbyshire, you could buy a five-bed town house in Buxton; a four-bed detached house in Holymoorside or a four-bed detached house in Belper, all on the market for £895,000, giving you some change left over from your million.

But in Canada, with property prices being so expensive, you'll only be able to buy a one-bed house in Toronto (£872,000).

The research looked at the same items commonly bought by lottery winners and compared local prices in ten countries around the world. Items included houses, supercars, smartphones and cases of local, premium wine.

And if you're looking for the biggest mansion, the best value for money can be found in Chyby in Poland where you could buy an eight-bedroom villa for £838,000, less than the cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Paris (£881,000).

When it comes to cars, the research found the “affordable” German supercar, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT as a benchmark. Surprising findings highlighted how the cost for this car can vary significantly country-to-country, with Australia being the most expensive and the USA coming in cheapest – a difference of £71,000.

Jackpot.com COO, Pablo Grunbaum added, “It was fascinating for me to see how a South African winning £1 million could see a greater ‘value for money’ than a similar French winner. With lotteries all over the world creating new millionaires every week, you don’t have to settle for rollover after rollover in your home country.

"It’s also worth considering how some of these international lotteries have much better odds of you taking home the jackpot – you’re ten times more likely to win big playing the Polish Lotto than you would playing the UK Lotto.”