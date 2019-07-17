Well-known Derbyshire pub reopens after major makeover

Well-known Derbyshire pub the Excavator has officially reopened after a six-figure makeover.

After undergoing a complete overhaul, the pub at Buckland Hollow welcomed customers again from today (July 17).

The venue now has a brand-new décor, furniture and seating area, along with the newly designed bar which showcases the pub’s array of cask ales.

Pub manager, Diane Bell said: “Our pub looks great, we can’t believe the difference.

"We look fresh and new and can’t wait to welcome back all our locals, we hope they enjoy the result as much as we do.

"The Excavator is a great local and we have lots of things planned, so everyone best keep an eye out for what’s coming.”