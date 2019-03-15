Top ten places in Derbyshire to treat your mum to lunch on Mother's Day

Check out our pick of the places to eat in Derbyshire which have been compiled with the help of TripAdvisor.

1. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross, S45 9JE "Food is excellent, desserts are to die for."

2. Angelos Restaurant, New Inn, Belper, DE56 0RL "The restaurant is a delightful place. The service first class, the food equally so."

3. The Barley Mow, Bonsall, DE4 2AY "Great food with generous portion sizes, a little gem of a place."

4. White Horse, Woolley Moor, DE55 6FG "Not really a pub, much more a restaurant serving superb food."

