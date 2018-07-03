Top jazz funk and fusion bands join forces for special gig in Derby

Two of Derbyshire’s premier jazz funk and fusion bands are joining forces for a double headline gig later this month.

Oobleck and Souldeep Fusion Project will be appearing at the Baby People Venue on Forman Street, Derby from 8pm until 11pm on Friday, July 20.

Oobleck are a collaborative jazz, funk, fusion project originally conceived by musician and composer Jason Marshall for a final degree project.

Each member brings their own unique flavour and influences to the music.

You can expect a fusion of funk, soul, gospel, rock, blues and more.

Meanwhile, Soul Deep Fusion draw from leading lights of the electric jazz era to create a potent mix.

Special guest DJ’s Bloom will be rounding off the night in style. There will be a simple bar provided too.

Tickets are available online at https://billetto.co.uk/e/funk-and-fusion-festival-tickets-297472 for £9.99 or are £12 on the door.

More information is available on the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/477579629334435/?active_tab=about