This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, July 25.
Rats Nest & Disaster Forecast. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, July 26
Dinamo, Bandits, Codename Colin. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.
Indietracks Festival. Midland Railway Butterley, nr Ripley. Also taking place on Saturday and Sunday.
ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rebecca Daniels. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Lisha Marie. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Black Sabbath Tribute - (Sabbotage). The County music bar, Chesterfield.
BoyzBand. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Swansong. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Breaker 1-9. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Saturday, July 27
Floyd In The Flesh. Landau Forte College, Derby.
Sean Cannon. Uppertown Social Centre, Ashover.
Marty Lee. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Full Throttle. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
ziPt. The Britannia, Tupton.
Ryan Walker. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street.
Joe Ross. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
The Penny Loafers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Remnants. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Indieannas. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Sunday, July 28
Free music festival, featuring Chris & Pippa, The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Burgundys, High Mileage, Breakin’ Loose, and The Ferrets. From 2pm. Bridge Inn, Duffield Bank, Belper.
Karen Starr. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street.
Wednesday, July 31
Darren Knight. North Wingfield MW, Derbyshire.
Thursday, August 1
Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, High Street, Buxton.